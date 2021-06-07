Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 334.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

CSCO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.82. 440,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,078,828. The company has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

