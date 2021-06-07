CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.94

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

