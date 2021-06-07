Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $24.83. Clarus shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $804.77 million, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clarus by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Clarus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

