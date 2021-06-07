ClinTex CTi Hits Market Cap of $5.73 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00073173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00026400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.01014567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.18 or 0.09818629 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00051595 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,645,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

