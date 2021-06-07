Clipper Logistics’ (CLG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

CLG stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 784 ($10.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. Clipper Logistics has a 52-week low of GBX 281.64 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The company has a market cap of £798.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 687.35.

Clipper Logistics Company Profile

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

