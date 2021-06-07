Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Up to $5.36

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $5.55. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 26,726 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $568.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $67,323 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

