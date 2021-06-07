CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of CME Group worth $154,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $218.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.