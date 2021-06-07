CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.21

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 3914693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -893.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after buying an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 367.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

