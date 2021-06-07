Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $442.04

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $442.04 and last traded at $441.50, with a volume of 368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $429.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.