Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 228179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.2729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

