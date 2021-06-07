Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315,439 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 120,247 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.44% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $180,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

