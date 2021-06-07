Coldstack (CLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 18% against the dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $34,486.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00006563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00277200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00244074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.01136585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,784.68 or 0.99631739 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars.

