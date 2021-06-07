Collateral Pay (COLL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $369,587.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $369,587.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00275398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00255166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.65 or 0.01153358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.96 or 0.99850852 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,677,338 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.