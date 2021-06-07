Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 250.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 366,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,922,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

