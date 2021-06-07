Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,958 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.6% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $840,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 30,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 307.2% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 766,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $41,494,000 after buying an additional 578,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Comcast by 496.5% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 129,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 107,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $56.65. 338,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,922,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.