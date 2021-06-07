Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 496.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,570 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 4.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.17. 126,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,922,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $261.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

