CommerceBlock (CBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One CommerceBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00073469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00026482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00985770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.89 or 0.09841545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00051037 BTC.

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

