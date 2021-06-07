Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.44

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 90436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

