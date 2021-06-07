Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Down to $12.27

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.00. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 6,330 shares.

BVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.