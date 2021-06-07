Comparing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) & SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SLR Investment and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus price target of $19.05, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SLR Investment pays out 117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 90.14% 6.90% 3.02% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.66 $15.45 million $1.40 13.70 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was previously known as Voyageur Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. was formed in 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

