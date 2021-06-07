Compound Market Cap Tops $2.04 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $390.15 or 0.01090445 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $117.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 169% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,234,720 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

