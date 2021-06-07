Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $74,320,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.79. 1,646,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,197. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.