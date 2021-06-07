Conflux Network Market Capitalization Tops $328.16 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $328.16 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,827.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.95 or 0.07731278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $649.36 or 0.01812447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.00 or 0.00491234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00175696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.02 or 0.00767613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00490541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00414337 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 840,726,785 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.