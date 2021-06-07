Connectome (CNTM) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $202,006.38 and approximately $450,775.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00075631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.26 or 0.01042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.93 or 0.09971097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00053600 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.