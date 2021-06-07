Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.04

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 45350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.
CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 72.6% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,380,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after buying an additional 580,921 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 189.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 175,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 27.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 53,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
