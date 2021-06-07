Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.04

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 45350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 72.6% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,380,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after buying an additional 580,921 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 189.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 175,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 27.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 53,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

