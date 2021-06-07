CONTRACOIN Trading Down 22.8% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $117,136.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.92 or 0.00624555 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 118.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001700 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,129,838 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

