Contrasting Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and MFS Multimarket Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 MFS Multimarket Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.30%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.24 $6.36 million $1.18 14.37 MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. MFS Multimarket Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFS Multimarket Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 26.64% 10.74% 5.42% MFS Multimarket Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats MFS Multimarket Income Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, corporate bonds of U.S. and foreign issuers, and debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries with an average duration of 5.1 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on factors such as underlying credit quality, collateral characteristics, and indenture provisions, and the issuer's management ability, capital structure, leverage, and ability to meet its current obligations. It seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a combination of the Citigroup World Government Bond Non-Dollar Hedged Index, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, Lehman Brothers U.S. Credit Bond Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index, and Lehman Brothers U.S. High-Yield Corporate Bond Index. MFS Multimarket Income Trust was formed on March 12, 1987 and is domiciled in the Unites States.

