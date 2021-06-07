Contrasting The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) and Its Rivals

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare The Simply Good Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Simply Good Foods and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods 0 6 5 1 2.58 The Simply Good Foods Competitors 346 1182 1198 33 2.33

The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus price target of $32.15, suggesting a potential downside of 6.28%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 3.70%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Simply Good Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods $816.64 million $34.70 million 37.70 The Simply Good Foods Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 7.80

The Simply Good Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Simply Good Foods. The Simply Good Foods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods 7.84% 7.60% 4.69% The Simply Good Foods Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

Risk & Volatility

The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Simply Good Foods’ competitors have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

