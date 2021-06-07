Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.49

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 433075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTS. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,340.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.40.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

