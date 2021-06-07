Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 27,263 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $47,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 172,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

