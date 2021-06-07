Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,858 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,959. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

