Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 13,641 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.79. 11,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

