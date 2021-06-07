Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $671,132,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

