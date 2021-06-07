Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.27. 56,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

