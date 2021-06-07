Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $19.87 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,868,000. LPL Financial comprises 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,107 shares of company stock worth $17,684,201. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.08. 3,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

