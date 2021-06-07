Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 6.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,039.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,295. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90.

