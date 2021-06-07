Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150,424 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

