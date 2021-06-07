Cornichon (CORN) Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $2.03 million and $437.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cornichon has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,619,370 coins and its circulating supply is 17,377,521 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

