Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.80

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 392727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,852,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,182,000.

About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

