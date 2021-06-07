Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.80

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 392727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,852,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,182,000.
About Cosan (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
