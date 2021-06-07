Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.44

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 17783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Costamare by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 98,080 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

