COTI (COTI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.34 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, COTI has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $135.98 million and approximately $24.34 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00272833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00245963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.21 or 0.01136880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,712.20 or 0.99753856 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

