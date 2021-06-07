Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 438 ($5.72).

CSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

CSP opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -299.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 515.77.

In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 39,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

