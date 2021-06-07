Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.20)-(0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $681-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $679.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.07)-(0.05) EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $211.54 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

