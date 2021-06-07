Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Gap Down to $149.51

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $149.51, but opened at $143.01. Credicorp shares last traded at $133.02, with a volume of 37,606 shares.

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Get Credicorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.