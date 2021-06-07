Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.71.

TSE TD traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$87.92. 2,213,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.08. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$57.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.12. The stock has a market cap of C$159.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

