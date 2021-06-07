Credit Suisse Group Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$135.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.56.

TSE:RY traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$126.03. 1,977,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$119.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$89.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.90. The company has a market cap of C$179.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Insiders sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

