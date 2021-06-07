Critical Contrast: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares mPhase Technologies and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 9.24% 38.33% 14.27% EnerSys 4.81% 13.22% 5.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares mPhase Technologies and EnerSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.28 million 0.86 -$14.09 million N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.40 $143.30 million $4.49 21.63

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for mPhase Technologies and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A EnerSys 0 2 1 0 2.33

EnerSys has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats mPhase Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology. The company provides data analysis software products in the areas of inventory, stock management, marketing optimization, sentiment analysis, customer segmentation and behavior, agro-tech image detection, electrocardiogram automation, and a recommendation engine with various applications. It also offers Learning Management System platform that allows customers to customize their training and become embedded on the platform; and a software application platform that can be integrated into retail customers' Wi-Fi infrastructure, giving the retailer customer data and enabling AI-enhanced and targeted promotions to drive store traffic and sales. In addition, the company develops Smart Surface technology for transdermal drug delivery to dispense an unattended, predetermined quantity of drug, or medical agent through a smart surface membrane; Smart NanoBattery, a smart surface product that supply power to a range of portable electronic and microelectronic devices used in military, medical, industrial, and consumer applications; and Travel Buddhi, a software platform to enhance travel experience through ultra-customization tools. Further, it offers training, support, update, and maintenance services. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

