Critical Review: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.14 billion 6.59 $331.69 million $1.87 13.96 Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 7.21 -$5.04 million N/A N/A

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 45.90% 11.02% 0.67% Apartment Investment and Management 17.37% 0.45% 0.12%

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.9%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 102.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Starwood Property Trust and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 1 0 2.00

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $24.70, indicating a potential downside of 5.36%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 447.16%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Apartment Investment and Management on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in the acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets, including properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

