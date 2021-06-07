CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,350. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $8,786,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

