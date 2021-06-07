Crowns (CWS) Price Reaches $8.93

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Crowns has a total market cap of $13.18 million and $1.29 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $8.93 or 0.00025096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00075579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00026913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.01045048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.05 or 0.10003753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053416 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,476,025 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

